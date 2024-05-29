A new online course is set to show garment decorators how they can harness the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in creating unique designs.

Garment decoration specialist Marshall Atkinson of AZ—Atkinson Consulting has teamed up with AI Institute, a globally focused AI education provider based in Ireland, for a live four-week course starting in June.

Titled “Midjourney for Designers”, it aims to help designers and creative professionals in building proficiency on AI image generator tool Midjourney.

It will feature live interactive sessions for real-time Q&A, homework assignments to reinforce learning, comprehensive recorded content and “exceptional” tools and examples.

The sessions run on Thursdays on 20 June, 27 June, 11 July and 18 July. The cost is €599 (approximately £509.78). Registration is now open.

Marshall said: “Staying ahead of the curve is paramount for professional creatives. Now is the time to learn AI, and I hope to share my knowledge on how to get the best out of Midjourney. Designers and creatives who use Midjourney can be more effective and creative in their work.”

instituteofaistudies.com