Director Luke Hodson says Awesome Merchandise is still decorating garments at its factory in Leeds, having put a restricted new shift system into place while back office staff are working from home. Its US site in Austin, Texas is currently closed as the city has closed all non-essential businesses.

He says: “We are doing okay – like many we have been heavily impacted and [are] doing our best to get through this.”

Luke has some advice for other decorators:

Speak to your landlord about a rent-free period

Speak to all of your fixed overhead suppliers (eg finance, equipment, etc) and tell them you need three-month payment holiday

Make sure you are up to date on what you can claim from the government [The Images website has continuously updated advice on what you can claim]

Re-budget based on new expected revenue for the year

Keep staff and customers informed with transparent communication

He adds: “Everyone is in a similar boat and it’s unlikely T-shirt printing is going away in the long term, so we are using this period to work on new ideas and streamlining our cost base as much as we can.”

