Updates and a new e-learning resource have been announced for CorelDraw Graphics Suite by Alludo after the company changed its name.

The latest features for the graphics software include a new tool offering flexibility and accuracy when scaling objects and an enhanced and simplified Export workflow.

There are also new creative design templates and practice projects to help users improve their graphic design skills.

Subscribers can enjoy new WebP file support, a reimagined New Document dialogue, performance improvements, and other features introduced in response to customer requests on the CorelDraw Ideas Portal.

The updated CorelDraw Graphics Suite release follows the relaunch of Corel as Alludo earlier this month to reflect Corel’s expansion with other products such as file compressor WinZip and Parallels software for running Windows on Macs.

Klaus Vossen, senior product manager for CorelDraw at Alludo, said: “The latest updates simplify the design process, making it easier for anyone to unlock the power of creativity and produce stunning results.

“We want to empower designers to be successful sooner with access to the tools that give them the freedom and flexibility they need to develop creative projects, on any device, and from anywhere.”

Alludo has also released CorelDraw Academy, an e-learning resource that helps CorelDraw Graphics Suite subscribers to “increase their graphic design knowledge and skills and grow their creative potential”.

The CorelDraw Academy has been designed by creative professionals and is free for all active CorelDraw Graphics Suite subscribers and maintenance customers.

It offers modular-based training sessions that are “engaging, easy to follow and focused on real-life design scenarios so users can apply new techniques to everyday design projects”.

CoreDraw Graphics Suite is a complete design solution for vector illustration, layout, photo editing, typography and real-time collaboration.

www.coreldraw.com