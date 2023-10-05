Subscribers to CorelDraw Graphics Suite now have access to new tools and enhancements that the software developer says will “make it simpler for designers to achieve their unique creative vision”.

“Thanks to the latest updates, designers can enjoy creating more in less time,” said senior product manager Klaus Vossen.

“We want to accelerate designers’ success by enabling them to unleash their creative potential and bring their artistic visions to life, whether they’re at the office, home, or on the go.”

There are a number of new features and updates available to CorelDraw Graphics Suite subscribers and maintenance customers.

The new Focus Mode allows users to bring a single object or a group of objects into focus, and edit components of artwork in isolation without the risk of losing a selection with a stray click. The new breadcrumb floating toolbar further simplifies object navigation, reducing the need for multiple open dockers/inspectors and freeing up more space for designing.

The File Explorer in Assets docker/inspector has been enhanced to include a new, interactive folder explorer that allows designers to browse through folders seamlessly, with improved discoverability and easier access to sorting controls, while a series of additional enhancements promise to accelerate workflows.

Also updated is Print Merge. Variable data print jobs can be tackled with greater versatility and ease thanks to the advanced Print Merge workflow, which includes support for QR codes, images, and .xlsx data in an optimised UI. Repetitive steps can be eliminated when printing from the same design and data source by taking advantage of new data persistence in .CDR files.

It’s also now easier to output objects and pages to even more file formats from the Export docker/inspector, including CDR, WEBP, CGM, PSD, and BMP. A redesigned workflow simplifies exporting the current page, all pages, or selected objects.

The PDF import feature has also been enhanced: thanks to optimised paragraph handling, accurate recognition of formatting details, and smoother transitions for multi-column layouts, users can enjoy a streamlined editing workflow, making it easier and more efficient to work with imported PDF content.

The company has also updated the Graphics Suite based on direct user feedback, CorelDraw reports, enabling designers to deliver projects faster and more efficiently. Performance and stability enhancements have also been included in the new release.

