CorelDraw has announced the launch of its latest software update: CorelDraw Graphics Suite 2020.

Available for both macOS and Windows, CorelDraw Graphics Suite 2020 enables users to “design on virtually any device with professional vector illustration, layout, photo editing and typography tools.”

New features include image upsampling and artifact removal options, an inner shadow tool, and new art style effects, as well as bitmap effect lens in CorelDraw and Corel Photo-Paint.

The updated software also now offers support for OpenType variable fonts, to make it easier to manipulate text appearance and achieve a wide range of unique looks all from a single font. It also features a new effects docker/inspector in Corel Photo-Paint, which enables users to apply, modify and experiment with effects, all without altering the source object.

Other features of the CorelDraw Graphics Suite 2020 software include the enhanced PowerClips tool and PowerTrace bitmap-to-vector tracing tool, as well as a new Smart Selection Mask, updated Mask Transform tool and enhanced Brush tools in Corel Photo-Paint.

Users can also boost productivity by taking advantage of an all-new collaboration workflow in the CorelDraw.app, enabling them to work with design files virtually anywhere, reports CorelDraw. The app is available exclusively with a CorelDraw Graphics Suite subscription, licensing with maintenance, or an additional CorelDraw.app Pro subscription for perpetual license customers. The CorelDraw.app is said to now serve as the central hub to share CorelDraw (CDR) design files with clients and contributors.

“This new collaborative workflow makes design changes, reviews and approvals easy by enabling the designer to manage feedback from one or many contributors in a single working file,” explains CorelDraw.

John Falsetto, senior director of products at CorelDraw, commented: “We’ve leveraged artificial intelligence across the suite to make the biggest impact on your professional graphics workflow.”

www.coreldraw.com