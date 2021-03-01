CorelDRAW Graphics Suite: What’s new for 2021?
The new CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2021 is a complete suite of professional graphic design applications for vector illustration, layout, photo editing, and more – specifically designed for your platform of choice. Here, Corel introduces the new features that are included with this latest update
Advanced illustration
Thanks to new precision layout capabilities and the Draw in Perspective feature, CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2021 makes complicated workflows simple.
Perspective drawing: Draw objects or illustrated scenes in perspective, faster and easier than ever. Choose from 1, 2, or 3-point perspective, draw or add an existing group of objects on a shared perspective plane, and move and edit objects freely without losing perspective.
Snap to self: A new setting allows you to prevent objects from snapping to their own snap points so you can move and transform design elements with ease and precision.
Guidelines: When working with guidelines you can switch views from world scale to page dimensions in a click, and it’s now easier to manage custom guidelines too.
Flexible design space
Go from ideation to output in record time, with new workflows that put you in control of your pages and assets.
Multipage view: View, manage, and edit all of your project’s digital assets in one view. Move objects across pages fluidly, compare designs side-by-side, and freely move pages around to arrange them as you wish.
Multi-asset export: When you’re done designing, you can create a customised list of page and object items to export with one click.
Symbols workflow enhancements: An enhanced Symbols workflow saves you time by enabling you to quickly search for symbols within large libraries and identify them easier among other objects.
Progressive image editing
Powerful new photo editing features in PHOTO-PAINT and CorelDRAW 2021are purpose-built to enhance images in fewer steps.
Enhanced colour replacement: The new Replace Colors tool has been rebuilt from the ground up to provide a faster, easier route to flawless photos.
Reimagined adjustments workflow: Take the totally transformed Adjustments workflow in Corel PHOTO-PAINT for a spin to apply critical image adjustments non-destructively, in real-time, and in context, with the Local Adjustment Mode making it simple to target a filter to a specific image area.
HEIF file format support: You can now enjoy support for the standard photo format used on iPhone in both PHOTO-PAINT and CorelDRAW 2021.
Next generation collaboration
Stay connected with colleagues and clients and gather real-time comments and annotations from one or many contributors from within your shared CorelDRAW design file.
Live Comments: The new Live Comments feature allows you to comment on and annotate a document in CorelDRAW.app with all feedback instantly appearing in the working file in CorelDRAW 2021.
An enhanced Comments inspector provides the ability to search reviewer comments
Dashboard: An intuitive new project dashboard acts as your collaboration hub, simplifying the storing, organising, and sharing of cloud files.
CorelDRAW.app for Microsoft Teams: Collaboratively review designs with team members in real time inside your Team channels.
CorelDRAW is everywhere!
Now, you can now enjoy a true cross-platform experience on Windows, Mac, web, iPad, and other mobile devices. With a new touch-optimised user experience, CorelDRAW.app expands what’s possible on mobile and tablets, while a new iPad app makes it even easier for you to design on the go.
Designed for Windows 10: Work with Windows Real-Time Stylus pen-compatible tablets, enjoy support for wheel devices, and fully leverage your system’s graphic processing unit (GPU) for smother panning and zooming.
Designed for Mac: UI elements reflect the latest in macOS Big Sur, and native support for Apple Silicon leverages the power and performance of the Apple M1 chip. You can use an iPad as a second display and employ the time-saving features of the Touch Bar on the MacBook Pro.
Click or tap on the buttons below to view videos of all of the new CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2021 features referenced above…