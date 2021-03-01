CorelDRAW Graphics Suite: What’s new for 2021?

Now, you can now enjoy a true cross-platform experience on Windows, Mac, web, iPad, and other mobile devices. With a new touch-optimised user experience, CorelDRAW.app expands what’s possible on mobile and tablets, while a new iPad app makes it even easier for you to design on the go.

Designed for Windows 10: Work with Windows Real-Time Stylus pen-compatible tablets, enjoy support for wheel devices, and fully leverage your system’s graphic processing unit (GPU) for smother panning and zooming.

Designed for Mac: UI elements reflect the latest in macOS Big Sur, and native support for Apple Silicon leverages the power and performance of the Apple M1 chip. You can use an iPad as a second display and employ the time-saving features of the Touch Bar on the MacBook Pro.