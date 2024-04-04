CorelDraw graphic design software has been updated to include “game-changing” design tools, parent company Alludo has reported.

The 2024 version of CorelDraw Graphics Suite includes access to remote fonts, alongside a set of natural media and particle brushes that replicate the look and feel of traditional art mediums like paint, pastels, and pencils.

Other updates, as requested by customers, such as a redesigned way to work with non-destructive bitmap effects, are said to give users an optimised workflow. On top of that, subscribers and maintenance customers will get exclusive access to 300 new cloud-based design templates that are designed to save time and inspire creativity.

“The new updates and features empower users to wave goodbye to creative block and say hello to brilliant designs,” said Prakash Channagiri, senior director product management for CorelDraw.

“All while boosting the productivity and potential of creatives, providing them with the tools and the inspiration to work faster, smarter, and free of creative restraint.”

A free 15-day web-based trial of CorelDraw that includes these new features is available now.

www.coreldraw.com