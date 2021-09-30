Corel has extended its CorelDraw 2021 family of products with updates and new software available exclusively to subscribers.

It has released 2021 updates for CorelDraw Graphics Suite and unveiled CorelDraw Technical Suite 2021, the newest edition of its software collection for high-impact technical design and documentation.

They offer a more flexible way to stay up to date with productivity-boosting dynamic asset management and collaboration workflow enhancements, additional fonts and creative templates.

John Falsetto, Corel’s senior director of products, graphics and productivity, said: “With new features, helpful content and support for the latest technologies, these new subscription-exclusive updates offer creative and technical graphics professionals maximum value and deliver on our commitment to provide everything they need for success.”

The updates include:

– Work faster with dynamic asset management: Access and manage all assets from one central location and share symbols across teams. Easily sync updates to ensure you’re always working with the most current asset.

– Work even better together with enhancements to collaboration workflows: An enhanced collaboration workflow makes working with colleagues and clients in a remote world more efficient than ever. Enjoy a streamlined sign-in process and performance enhancements for faster saving, opening and sharing of Cloud designs.

– Boost creativity with new time-saving typography tools: Create stunning typography faster than before with new integrated access to the Google Fonts library in Corel Font Manager. Effortlessly browse, search and preview more than 1,000 font families from the Google Fonts library without having to install the fonts you wish to use.

CorelDraw Technical Suite 2021 builds on the strengths of CorelDraw to offer a full collection of powerful tools specifically for the creation of professional technical illustrations and visual documentation. It offers control and precision for flawless technical documentation and design.

Klaus Vossen, senior product manager for CorelDraw, said: “Thanks to new time-saving tools and simplified workflows, CorelDraw Technical Suite 2021 gives technical graphics pros everything they need to create exceptional designs.

“Open everything from 2D and 3D source files to photos, documents and data. Produce, collaborate on and publish technical communications all with one comprehensive suite. Illustrators can boost their productivity and create intricate graphics or virtually any kind of technical visuals with total precision and control.”

CorelDraw Technical Suite 2021 goes beyond the new subscriber-exclusive updates to also include the following new capabilities:

– Experience a seamless transition from 3D design to illustration: Easily turn repurposed 3D engineering data into detailed technical illustrations with a new thread workflow that simplifies working with bolts imported from XVL Studio Corel Edition. The new 3-Point Thread tool accurately snaps to the sides of your bolt as you drag the thread along it, and the new Remove Border tool quickly removes redundant outer lines of the projected shape with one click.

– Work faster with a reimagined approach to technical illustration: A reconfigured Projected Axes docker brings commonly used technical drawing tools and settings to the forefront of your illustration workspace. Now there is no need to switch between dockers or other UI controls to move objects on a plane and moving elements along the projected axis is more intuitive. A new Projection Shortcut makes projecting shapes in and out of parallel perspective instantaneous. Save time with new Projection Bookmarks and the ability to pin custom perspective settings on your illustration for easy use at a later time.

– Create complete spare parts pages with impressive new functionality: Experience a series of noteworthy new features purpose-built to power discrete manufacturing workflows. Import .des, .cdr, and spreadsheet files into Corel Designer’s Sources docker to couple technical illustrations with specifications in tables. Working with linked assets is easier with the ability to sync changes to designs and data when the files are edited elsewhere. New support for interactive SVG files conveys parts information with even more clarity and makes it simple to publish fully interactive documentation online.

– Transform technical designs into compelling marketing assets: Go beyond classical technical illustration with access to the latest CorelDraw Graphics Suite 2021 applications for professional image editing, page layout, font management and more.

The main applications in CorelDraw Technical Suite 2021 are:

– Corel Designer 2021: Precision illustration and technical design

– CorelDraw 2021: Vector illustration and page layout

– Corel Photo-Paint 2021: Professional image editing

– XVL Studio Corel Edition: 3D visualization and authoring

– CorelDraw.app: File access, collaboration, and on-the-go illustration via web browser

– CorelDraw.app for iPad: Vector illustration and graphic design iPad app

– PowerTrace: AI-powered bitmap-to-vector tracing

– Capture: Screen capture tool

– AfterShot 3 HDR: RAW photo editor.

CorelDraw Technical Suite 2021 can be extended with 3D authoring software XVL Studio 3D CAD Corel Edition, allowing for complex 3D CAD parts and assemblies to be transformed into comprehensible visualisations

CorelDraw Graphics Suite 2021 is available on Windows 10 and Windows 11, macOS, web, iPad and mobile in English, German, Italian, French, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Dutch, Polish, Czech, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Turkish, Swedish and Japanese. Subscription is £299 per year including VAT. A perpetual licence with includes one-year maintenance is available at the suggested retail price of £778 including VAT.

CorelDraw Technical Suite 2021 is available on Windows 10 and Windows 11 as an individual licence in English, German, French and Japanese. Corporate licenses are also available in Spanish, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, Czech, Polish, Russian, Dutch, Turkish, Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese. All licences include XVL Studio Corel Edition in a choice of English, German, French or Japanese. Subscription licences are priced at £469 a year including VAT. Suggested retail price for a full-version perpetual licence with one-year maintenance is £1,129 including VAT.

Access to the newly included Google Fonts library integration, dynamic asset management features and collaboration workflow enhancements are exclusively available with a CorelDrawTechnical Suite subscription, a CorelDraw Graphics Suite subscription or licensing with maintenance.

Enterprise clients can take advantage of volume licensing options and maintenance, which offer benefits including software deployment and virtualisation support.

www.coreldraw.com/business