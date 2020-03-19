We’re looking forward to the warmer weather ahead with a review of the latest corporate and workwear garments to keep your customers cool and comfortable throughout the summer
New from Kustom Kit, the Cotton Klassic Superwash 60°C Polo Shirt (K460) offers a versatile and comfortable classic fit with side vents for ease of movement, says PenCarrie. Made from Sedex-certified, 100% ringspun combed cotton, its Superwash 60°C fabric is designed to handle a warmer wash. Ready for decoration and rebranding, the polo has a tear-away label and is available in five colours in sizes XS-3XL.
Available exclusively from Absolute Apparel, the new Eco Spirit Organic 190 Pique Polo (CE1001) from Casual Classics “offers all businesses a way to reduce their environmental impact”. Made from 100% organic, ringspun combed cotton, the contemporary-fit polo is OCS-certified and features side seams, three self-coloured buttons and a ribbed collar and cuffs.
The new Snickers Workwear LiteWork Full Zip Mid-Layer (9448) is a light jacket that’s suitable for everyday use in regular and intense work environments. The slim-fit jacket promises warmth, flexibility and comfort, with reflective detailing on the sleeves to provide additional protection. It’s also certified to UPF 50+ with excellent sun protection, and features inherent underarm ventilation, a drawstring at the waist, and a safety pocket, and is available in sizes XS-3XL.
New from Just Polos by AWDis, The 100 Polo (JP100) and The 100 Girlie Polo (JP100F) are available in 15 colours. Made from 100% cotton, both polo shirts feature side vents, cuffed sleeves and a three-button placket with dyed-to-match buttons. The JP100 is available in sizes S-3XL, and the JP100F in sizes XS-2XL with a female fit. Also available is the new Stretch Polo (JP002); all three styles offer the perfect blank canvas for print or embroidery, adds the brand.
From the new Pro RTX High Visibility line, the High Visibility Polo (RX710) is “a stylish option designed to fit seamlessly in the workwear wardrobe”. The 100% polyester birdseye knit is breathable for ease of movement and comfort, while the ribbed contrast colour collar completes the polo’s neat and professional look. It’s available in sizes S-5XL in two colourways: orange/navy and yellow/navy.
“Beautiful, flowing fabric coupled with timeless design elegance, the new Erin Blouse is perfect for your corporate summer wardrobe,” says Disley. The relaxed-fit, polyester blouse features a soft feminine collar and a concealed front, and comes in women’s sizes 6-30. It’s available in four staple colours, plus teal. The new Grace Blouse is also available in white; both styles are offered with short and long sleeves.
“2020 has seen the launch of some new and exciting styles from Asquith & Fox that will make a great addition to your workwear wardrobe,” says Ralawise. Offering an essential style for the summer, the Men’s Zip Polo (AQ013) is an update on the classic polo, featuring a zip neck and jacquard collar. The polo shirt is available in sizes S-3XL in two classic shades: black and navy.
New from Roly, the Safety Trousers are made from a hardwearing 100% cotton fabric with an adjustable elasticated waistband, double reinforced seat and double fabric in the kneepads. The trousers have five pockets, three with Velcro fastenings – for professionals who need to have everything at hand, adds the brand.
For more summer corporate and workwear options from leading brands, check out our March issue online here at: imagesmaguk/March20