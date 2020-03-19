New from Just Polos by AWDis, The 100 Polo (JP100) and The 100 Girlie Polo (JP100F) are available in 15 colours. Made from 100% cotton, both polo shirts feature side vents, cuffed sleeves and a three-button placket with dyed-to-match buttons. The JP100 is available in sizes S-3XL, and the JP100F in sizes XS-2XL with a female fit. Also available is the new Stretch Polo (JP002); all three styles offer the perfect blank canvas for print or embroidery, adds the brand.

www.justpolosbyawdis.com