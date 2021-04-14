Result Clothing: Safe-Guard Executive Cool Mesh Safety Vest

New from Safe-Guard, the Executive Cool Mesh Safety Vest is made from a lightweight, breathable, cool mesh for full airflow around the body. It has several pockets, including an ID pass pocket, as well as 5cm reflective bands over the shoulders and around the body. Available in fluorescent yellow and fluorescent orange, the vest is certified EN ISO 20471:2013+A1: 2016 Class 2 and RIS-3279-TOM Class 2 (orange only).