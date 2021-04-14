Looking to the warmer weather ahead, we round-up the latest workwear styles that offer both everyday comfort and durability while also helping your customers to stay cool in the workplace this summer
Result Clothing: Safe-Guard Executive Cool Mesh Safety Vest
New from Safe-Guard, the Executive Cool Mesh Safety Vest is made from a lightweight, breathable, cool mesh for full airflow around the body. It has several pockets, including an ID pass pocket, as well as 5cm reflective bands over the shoulders and around the body. Available in fluorescent yellow and fluorescent orange, the vest is certified EN ISO 20471:2013+A1: 2016 Class 2 and RIS-3279-TOM Class 2 (orange only).
Regatta Professional: Firedown Down-Touch Insulated Bodywarmer
An environmentally friendly option for professional workers, the Firedown Down-Touch Insulated Bodywarmer is PFC-free. Made from a lightweight and water-repellent fabric with a stylish shine finish, the down-touch bodywarmer is compressible and promises warmth without the weight for a great bulk-free wear.
Beechfield: EN812 Bump Cap
The EN812 Bump Cap from Beechfield offers style and safety, combining the classic cap look with a polycarbonate inner shell to keep the head protected. The cap has a removable cover, as well as mesh eyelets to keep the wearer cool; the Enhanced-Viz EN812 Bump Cap with high-visibility detailing is also available in fluorescent orange and fluorescent yellow.
Kustom Kit: Cooltex Plus Micro Mesh Polo
The ready-to-brand Cooltex Plus Micro Mesh Polo from Kustom Kit comes with a removable sticker label and is suitable for both print and embroidery. Made from a breathable Cooltex Plus micro-mesh fabric, the regular-fit polo has a ribbed collar, three-button placket, and twin-needle stitching on the hem and cuff.
Snickers Workwear: AllroundWork Women’s Stretch Shorts Holster Pockets
Designed for everyday construction work in warm conditions, the new AllroundWork Women’s Stretch Shorts Holster Pockets promises optimal comfort and freedom of movement. Made from a two-way stretch fabric, the multi-purpose shorts come with holster pockets, as well as four-way stretch panels at the back and crotch area. They also feature a classic cargo pocket with an ID-badge holder, a tool holder, leg pocket with knife fastener, key holder loops and Cordura-reinforced pockets.
Front Row & Co: Men’s and Ladies’ Contrast Piqué Polo Shirt
Ideal for branding up a workforce, the Men’s and Ladies’ Contrast Piqué Polo Shirt comes in two colourways and is tag-free. Made from a 200gsm, 100% cotton piqué fabric, the polo has a contrast colour woven inner collar band, placket and tipping on the cuffs. It also features a self-fabric collar, herringbone tape on the side vents, and side panels with flatlock stitching; the women’s style comes with a longline placket and a shaped waist.
Prestige Leisure: Pro RTX Pro T-Shirt
A workwear staple for warmer weather, the Pro T-shirt from Pro RTX is made from a durable, 180gsm polycotton fabric that’s Wrap-accredited. Perfect for rebranding, the hard-wearing tee features twin-needle stitching on the back neck, shoulder, sleeve and bottom hem for extra durability, and is available in 10 colours.
IS Enterprises: Spiro by Result Performance Aircool Tee
The Performance Aircool Tee is made from a soft mesh fabric with HighTec stretch, which promises brilliant retention and superior drape. A great option for print, the tag-free T-shirt is both breathable and quick-drying, and is washable at 60°C.