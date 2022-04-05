New research reveals that safety is paramount for Britain’s construction workers but they often struggle to source the right workwear to make their lives safer.

The research from Wasp Site Safety found that 92% of construction workers named safety as their most important consideration in 2022.

However, many – especially younger workers – reported that they encountered barriers when trying to source the right safety workwear.

Among those aged 16 to 24, 91% said they found it difficult to source safety workwear, citing obstacles such as lack of stock (51%), long delivery times (38%) and expense (36%).

Tom Skerritt, co-founder of Wasp Site Safety, said: “Our latest research found that 89% of construction workers’ lives would be made easier if they were able to purchase all of their safety equipment in one place.

“It also unveiled that just under half of construction workers reported ‘cost’ and a ‘lack of stock’ as the main barriers when sourcing correct safety workwear.”

To meet this demand, Wasp Site Safety supplies The Site Safety Box, an all-in-one solution to essential safety workwear. Each box contains two Beeswift hi-vis vests, a safety helmet, a pair of safety glasses, a pair of Safe-T cut level D work gloves, a pair of ear defenders and a pair of ear plugs.

Tom added: “Wasp Site Safety was born based on a wealth of concerning industry insights: almost half of UK tradespeople have been seriously injured at work – a figure that’s frankly too high and needs to be dealt with.

“Our latest product launch brings an all-in-one solution to the market that makes it easy for workers to stay safe on any site.”

