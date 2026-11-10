A survey of care sector workers by Alsico has revealed that comfort is the most important factor in uniforms.

Carried out across two days at the Care Show in Birmingham in October, the survey asked 169 visitors to Alsico’s stand what was their single most important factor for care teams’ uniforms.

Comfort came out top with 44% of the votes, followed by sizing at 30%.

“Comfort and sizing together accounted for almost three quarters of votes – a result that echoed what visitors said on the stand,” said the workwear manufacturer. “Attendees spoke candidly about the everyday frustrations of their existing uniforms, describing how constantly adjusting or tugging at an ill-fitting garment is draining over a long shift.”

These findings follow Alsico’s 2025 research where 58% of the 410 care workers surveyed thought the fit of their uniform affects how well they can carry out their duties, with almost a third agreeing that they’ve had to wear uniforms that didn’t fit properly.

Sara Catanzaro, Alsico’s design manager, added: “Many of these day-to-day frustrations come down to garment design. With a highly physical role, care workers need garments that move naturally with them, because persistent discomfort and restricted movement can actually contribute to wearer fatigue.

“It is clear that the same issues identified in our research last year are still pertinent today, and that there still more to do within the care sector to ensure uniform wearers are comfortable at work. While highly elastic fabrics may feel comfortable initially, uniforms also need to allow air to circulate and heat to escape.

“The real key to maintaining comfort and fit is achieving the right balance between flexibility and breathability – priorities that are at the heart of our care uniform innovations, like Alsiflex.”

Alsico says its Alsiflex fabric technology offers wearers “a minimum of 25% permanent stretch and excellent shape recovery”.