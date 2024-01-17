Colourbyte Europe has added Mutoh eco-solvent sign and display printers to its portfolio.

Mutoh’s XpertJet 1341SR Pro 54” machine and the ValueJet 628 24” printers are now available from the company, which is an existing Graphtec GB reseller.

Lawrence Hebron, UK product manager (Mutoh) for Graphtec GB, commented: “This is an important appointment for us. Colourbyte has been a valued reseller of Graphtec GB for many years, and we are delighted that they are extending their product portfolio with us. The Mutoh printers fulfil Colourbyte’s desire to provide an eco-solvent range of printers that are ideally suited to their customers’ need for quality output, reduced cost per print and a space-saving solution.”

Colourbyte has installed a 54” Mutoh at its demonstration facility in Hemel Hempstead for customers to see in action; further Mutoh ValueJet 24” models will be installed early in the new year.

www.colourbyte.co.uk

www.graphtecgb.co.uk