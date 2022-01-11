Targeting carbon neutrality by 2025

Colormaker Industries is targeting carbon neutrality by 2025. The business is employing a range of measures to reduce its environmental impact, including prioritising the research and development of solvent-free and water-based technologies and the elimination of harmful chemicals from all products.

Colormaker has also improved the energy efficiency of its production with the installation of specialised equipment to minimise energy consumption coupled with changing work practices. The company recently introduced rPET packaging, it recycles paper, water and metal, and has an electric vehicle for carrying out local deliveries that is exclusively charged using its own clean solar power.

However, its climate action plan doesn’t stop there. The next step in Colormaker’s sustainability journey is a big battery to store its solar power, and an electric forklift or two. Also in the pipeline is a carbon farm where carbon can be sequestered in soil and both native and other trees can be planted to offset carbon emissions.

“Our planet is very fragile and we haven’t got a moment to lose. Sustainability is something that we care deeply about. We’re delighted that there’s a little bit of Australian sunshine in every drop [of ink] we make,” David concludes.

www.colormaker.com.au

