Supporting environmental and community projects, and targeting carbon zero by 2025
Colormaker Industries, the Australian manufacturer of Permaset ink, has celebrated two years of solar-powered manufacturing. Since installing its solar array in September 2019, the company has saved a massive 340 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions.
Colormaker owner, David Stuart, said: “In order to thrive, we have had to do things differently. We are honoured that Zali Steggall, Australian Federal MP and champion of renewable energy, agreed to cut the cake and celebrate this milestone with Colormaker.”
Permaset, Permatone and Permaprint Premium Ink Ranges
Colormaker manufactures Permaset eco-friendly and Permatone Soil Association-approved textile screen printing inks; Permaprint Premium water-based inks for screen printing paper, board, plastics, glass and wood; and the Permaplastik range of low-VOC scenic paints for painting murals, fine art, movie and theatre set design. These products are sold worldwide, through a network of distributors and retailers across the UK, Europe, United States, Asia-Pacific, Australia and New Zealand.
Colormaker’s sustainability doesn’t stop with its products; the manufacturer has adapted its entire approach to business to care for the environment and local communities. Here’s how…
Free the Reef campaign
Colormaker supported the Free the Reef live screen printing tour around Australia with its Permaset inks using the power of art to raise awareness and the vital funds needed to support the protection of the Great Barrier Reef.
Zali Steggall cuts the cake with David Stuart to celebrate two years of solar-powered manufacturing at Colormaker Industries
Janakpur Women’s Centre, Nepal
Colormaker supported textile artist Nellie Rose in her collaboration with the Janakpur Women’s Development Centre in Nepal. Nellie Rose was awarded the British Council Artists International Development Award and has used her experience to teach screen printing workshops to Janakpur female artists in Nepal using Permaset eco-friendly inks.
Screen printing classes for students in the Northern Territory, Australia
There were screen printing adventures at the YMCA in Katherine, NT thanks to the support of Permaset Inks. “The girls were super-excited about all the amazing colour possibilities of the Permatone colour-matching system,” the company reports. “The joy on the student’s face says it all as the girls mixed, matched and were stunned by the wonderful prints they could create using Permatone organic inks.”
Targeting carbon neutrality by 2025
Colormaker Industries is targeting carbon neutrality by 2025. The business is employing a range of measures to reduce its environmental impact, including prioritising the research and development of solvent-free and water-based technologies and the elimination of harmful chemicals from all products.
Colormaker has also improved the energy efficiency of its production with the installation of specialised equipment to minimise energy consumption coupled with changing work practices. The company recently introduced rPET packaging, it recycles paper, water and metal, and has an electric vehicle for carrying out local deliveries that is exclusively charged using its own clean solar power.
However, its climate action plan doesn’t stop there. The next step in Colormaker’s sustainability journey is a big battery to store its solar power, and an electric forklift or two. Also in the pipeline is a carbon farm where carbon can be sequestered in soil and both native and other trees can be planted to offset carbon emissions.
“Our planet is very fragile and we haven’t got a moment to lose. Sustainability is something that we care deeply about. We’re delighted that there’s a little bit of Australian sunshine in every drop [of ink] we make,” David concludes.