ColorGate is set to introduce three new products to its range of software and hardware solutions for colour-critical digital printing applications.

Available from mid-April, the new solutions include: Productionserver 21, the latest version of its RIP and colour management package; the Rapid Spectro Cube LED, a hardware and software solution for colour measurement and profiling of industrial print objects; and ColorEqualizer, a lean software designed to simplify colour communication between textile designers and printers.

Productionserver 21 now features the latest Adobe PDF Print Engine 5.6 to keep the RIP and colour management package compatible with the latest creative applications and PDF standards used in the printing industry, explained ColorGate.

“Depending on the file type and the hardware used, the processing speed has again been increased by up to 20%. Unicode support has been completed, so that file names, spot colour names and other designations can now also include international fonts and special characters.

“For users who don‘t use ColorGate’s media device synchronisation, a new full gamut function has also been introduced to make even better use of the printing system’s colour gamut.“

All users with a value pack valid on the release date will receive Productionserver 21 free of charge.

The Rapid Spectro Cube LED is a ICC profiling solution designed to create high-quality colour profiles from industrial print products where normal colour measuring devices fail, explained ColorGate.

“The Rapid Spectro Cube LED captures particularly small, unusually shaped, structured or glossy surfaces, and it does so extremely quickly — even complex colour targets with thousands of patches can be captured in less than a minute.

“The high-quality internal LED illumination ensures an exceptionally high colour rendering index.

“Colour targets can be created flexibly with the supplied software, whereby the minimum size of the individual fields can be 1x1mm. The drawer for the measuring object can also hold a maximum size of 30x40x15cm or 11.8×13.7×4” — this means that a wide range of digitally printed products can be accommodated.

“If a flat print object is too large for this, the Rapid Spectro Cube LED can also be placed over the object without a drawer. In this way, any substrate size can be handled — the recommended target size is 18x18cm or 7×7″.”

A colour profiling solution is also included with the Rapid Spectro Cube LED, which supports linearisation, profiling (CMYK, RGB, aNyColor) and the media device synchronisation of the Productionserver. The colour profiles created with the Rapid Spectro Cube LED can also be used in all ICC-based colour workflows, including those from other manufacturers.

ColorGate’s new ColorEqualizer software comes in two versions: Design and Production, with the starting point for colour-matching being a printout of the design.

“ColorEqualizer extracts the key colours from the design and generates a Colour ID, which is passed on to the production partner or the production department together with the design,“ explained the company.

“The printer uses the counterpart ColorEqualizer Production in order to capture the printed Colour ID colourimetrically, then the Colour ID is printed together with the design on the production printing system.

“The result is also measured — if the print result differs from the original design, ColorEqualizer calculates new print data.

“After three iterations at the latest, often sooner, a print result is achieved that matches the colour of the design.”

The ColorEqualizer solution is designed to work with existing RIP and colour management workflows, regardless of their brand, and both the Design and Production versions are available as subscription or as purchase licenses.

www.colorgate.com