ColorGate, a specialist in software and hardware solutions for digital printing, has announced the release of three new solutions and services.

It is launching a new version of its core Productionserver software for digital printing on products including textiles, a new end-to-end workflow solution to connect print buyers, print service providers and brand owners, and a new range of standardised options for its professional colour management services.

Productionserver 20 is the latest version of ColorGate’s RIP and colour management solution which is available in a commercial version for large-format printing and graphic arts as well as in industrial versions for packaging, ceramics, décor and textile printing.

The industrial versions have exclusive features for different sectors such as a white underbase creation for textile printing on dark substrates.

The new version has been updated to Adobe’s PDF Print Engine 5, supports spectral spot colour definitions and brings compatibility with PantoneLive. It features improved spot colour support for Pantone and Freie Farbe spot colour libraries and includes additional settings for the Ink Saver feature to allow for greater ink savings.

Industrial users will also benefit from the new Retouch Module, allowing last-minute colour corrections before going to print while staying consistent with a colour-managed workflow. It also features the Color Correction Loop Module which is a prerequisite for iterative colour correction processes in décor production.

For the industrial versions of Productionserver, ColorGate will offer subscription-based pricing from version 20 onwards. For an annual fee, users will receive the right to use the software, free updates and upgrades, and access to ColorGate’s technical support.

This new subscription licence combines all costs related to the use and maintenance of ColorGate’s software into one predictable annual fee and helps production managers to keep their software solution up to date and productive.

Productionserver 20 will be available from this month. ColorGate’s products Proofgate and Filmgate have also been upgraded to version 20. All ColorGate users with an active Value Pack will receive the new version free of charge. New customers can buy the Productionserver from a global network of authorised sales partners.

Also available from this month, ColorGate is launching Custom Create, a new end-to-end workflow solution that connects print buyers, print service providers and brand owners.

The core of Custom Create is a powerful Magento-based e-commerce engine with advanced features such as product creators with advanced customisation features and 3D product previews, as well as a pricing engine that can be individually configured and supports all leading payment methods.

Other modules that ColorGate is going to make available over the coming months include online marketing support, connectors to creative applications, job ticketing and fulfilment functions such as inventory and shipment management.

The workflow solution integrates seamlessly with Productionserver. Custom Create targets the business community of digital decorators, print service providers, brand owners, designers and fulfillers as well as all kinds of print buyers with business or personal demands that are looking to monetise their brand equity by producing merchandise and other branded products.

Drawing on the expertise of ColorGate’s professional services team, the new Professional Color Management Services allow users of any printing and colour management technology to pick a standardised service from a menu.

Among the choices are:

Color Gap Analysis, including an in-depth evaluation of an existing colour management workflow for accuracy and compliance with established standards. Customers will receive a detailed evaluation report with suggestions for improvements.

Colour management bundles for designers including training, a spectrophotometer, a swatch book and, optionally, a licence for Productionserver.

Colour management bundles for soft proofing including training, a spectrophotometer, a light booth, profiling software and, optionally, a quarterly check-up.

Colour management bundles for production proofing including training, an inkjet printer, proofing media, proofing software, a light booth, and a spectrophotometer and, optionally, quarterly assistance.

Colour managements for professional print bundle including ColorGate’s DFE Profiler, training, a spectrophotometer and, optionally, a quarterly assistance service, an inkjet printer, proofing media, a light booth and a quarterly assistance.

A flexible consulting service for customers whose requirements are not covered by the menu items.

Thomas Kirschner, CEO and founder of ColorGate, said: “In the beginning of the current economic situation, we decided to focus our energy on growing as an organisation and on refining and finalising the solutions that we were originally planning to announce during Drupa 2020.

“That way, we are now coming out of the starting blocks quickly in order to support our users with the technology that is needed right now for seizing the opportunities in the online economy, mass customisation, digital, decentralised production and back shoring.

“ColorGate will continue to set the pace in the industry, combining real-life application know-how with expertise in software development and inkjet printing technology.”

www.colorgate.com