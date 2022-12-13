Coloreel’s technology for instant thread dyeing has been given official verification for reducing water consumption in garment decoration.

The company has published a complete life cycle analysis (LCA) and an environmental product declaration (EPD) in the international database Environdec, with both documents verified by a third party, Swedish consulting company Miljögiraff.

Through the documentation, a comparison can be made between Coloreel’s technology and “one of the world’s leading thread manufacturers”. The sustainability report shows that traditional thread dyeing produces 50 times more wastewater than Coloreel’s direct dyeing does.

Mattias Nordin, sustainability manager at Coloreel, said: “We have known for a long time that our technology gives a significant environmental advantage. Having it verified by an independent third party is of course important for our continued work.

“But for us, that’s not enough. We are currently focusing on further reducing the amount of energy and ink used in production.”

Coloreel’s technology, which has been adopted by garment decorators such as Snuggle and Printful, colours a single recycled polyester thread on demand, bringing positive environmental effects by minimising thread waste and use of chemicals as well as cutting wastewater.

By dyeing a 100% recycled polyester thread in real time, water consumption is reduced by at least 97% compared to traditional dyeing methods.

Mattias added: “When Coloreel launched its ground-breaking technology for digital thread dyeing, the aim was to streamline an embroidery industry characterised by slow processes, difficulty in creating complicated designs and an excessive use of resources.”

