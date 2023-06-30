Coloreel has upgraded its Coloreel Studio software to enable users to combine different threads.

The Swedish company, which manufactures an instant thread-colouring unit, says the new software now includes a multi-thread option, allowing traditional embroidery threads to be used with Coloreel threads.

“While Coloreel offers improved efficiency and enhanced colour options for most producers, creating certain designs with special effect threads, such as frosted, metallic or neon colours, posed limitations until now,” admitted the company. “Similarly, for larger areas of plain white or black, it is still cheaper to use a basic thread in that colour than Coloreel’s dyeing process.”

The new multi-thread option has several benefits, Coloreel reported, including cost savings over time as less thread and ink re used, and the ability to create “even more intricate designs”.

“This update expands Coloreel’s technology capabilities and opens up new possibilities for embroidery producers. It lets you mix and match for unbeatable designs”, said Mattias Nordin, senior vice-president for product management at Coloreel.

The company also recently launched a free-to-download collection of embroidery designs for childrenswear and accessories. Specially designed for use with children and babies, the collection includes “playful and practical motifs that are designed to give a unique and personal touch that’s skin-safe, durable and high quality”.

The designs can be found on the Coloreel website.

