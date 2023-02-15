Coloreel, which provides on-demand thread-colouring technology, has expanded its distribution network in the UK with the appointment of Stocks.

Stocks, which supplies industrial sewing equipment and commercial and industrial embroidery machinery, has become a UK distributor alongside AJS Embroidery Services and Amaya Sales UK.

Coloreel also confirmed the appointment of a sales director to cover the UK and Ireland, Stephen McKenzie, who joins from a background in sales and sourcing. He has held leadership positions at retail groups such as Bestseller (Jack Jones and Vera Moda), Bench and Penn Sports (Wilson).

Andrew Stocks, director of Stocks, said: “Coloreel and its unlimited colour embroidery technology provide our customers with new opportunities to grow their business like never before.

“Our largest customer already has Coloreel units installed, and we have received enquiries from big-name brands eager to feature products embroidered with Coloreel technology on the high street.”

Amaya Sales UK announced its agreement in January, joining AJS which has been official UK distributor for Coloreel since 2018.

Commenting on the expansion of the distribution network, Stephen McKenzie said: “ This will help us bring our innovative technology to more customers in the UK, and our partnerships with these three industry leaders will allow us to better serve the on-demand and premium fashion markets.”

