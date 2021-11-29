Coloreel has won an award from the Swedish Institute for Quality (SIQ) for its instant thread-colouring technology.

It was recognised in the “Circular economy and carbon neutrality innovations” category of SIQ’s Quality Innovation Award.

The Quality Innovation Award is run jointly by quality institutes in several countries which annually announce awards for companies, organisations or individuals.

It recognises innovations that have “a clear connection to conscious systems in their work and a clearly identified customer need as a starting point” and demonstrate “novelty, usability, learning, customer orientation and efficiency”.

According to SIQ, Coloreel’s instant thread-colouring technology is “an excellent example of how innovation, technology and environmental awareness can make the world a better place.

“The innovation is pioneering in that yarn is dyed on site and as needed and the innovation shows the way for the textile industry and other industries that need to take a step towards more sustainable production.”

Torbjörn Bäck, CEO of Sweden-based Coloreel Group, described the win as “yet another proof that our ground-breaking technology for modern, creative and more sustainable embroideries make an impact.

“Being acknowledged for our ability to provide the textile industry with a more sustainable decoration technology that reduces the carbon footprint is especially rewarding.

“We are humbled by the award and by the motivation of the jury and we like to thank the jury, our customers, our partners and our employees for their belief and dedication in Coloreel.”

