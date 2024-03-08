Coloreel and Tajima Software Solutions have launched a new software that enables the automated personalisation of embroidery designs
Marking a full integration of Coloreel technology with Pulse ID and Tajima’s embroidery machines, the new Pulse ID software allows users to customise their embroidery, offering the flexibility to edit text, and add effects and colours.
“The result is a seamless and efficient solution,” explains Coloreel, “ideal for in-store embroidery services, or for enhancing the offerings of online shops.”