Coloreel has announced it has received a 100m SEK investment (est. £8.6m) from Robur Ny Teknik to support its market expansion and future growth.

The Swedish company offers thread colouring units for the embroidery market, as well as for the sewing, knitting and weaving industries.

Henrik Nyblom, manager at Robur Ny Teknik, commented: “Coloreel has a very innovative solution that I think can be very big going forward. The company’s products speak to an increasingly environmentally conscious world, and have fantastic sales opportunities over the next few years.”

Founder and owner of Coloreel, Joakim Staberg, added: “It is very funny that Robur Ny Teknik, one of Sweden’s leading institutional investors in technology companies, wants to join us on the journey — it’s further proof that we are on the right track.”

Coloreel units, consumables and spare parts are distributed in the UK and Ireland by AJS.

www.coloreel.com

www.ajs-embroidery.co.uk