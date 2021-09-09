Coloreel has formed a partnership with D-house, a specialist in clothing technology, to help customers on creative and sustainable embroidery projects.

The partnership will allow Coloreel to demonstrate how its instant thread coloring technology can be used as part of moves towards more sustainable manufacturing and decorating.

D-house, which is based at a design and technology laboratory in Milan, is a venture created by the Dyloan Group to bring technology and sustainable innovation to the world of fashion manufacturing.

Coloreel Group CEO Torbjörn Bäck said: “The D-house partnership is a great opportunity for Coloreel to demonstrate our technology and for the fashion world to learn how to enhance consumer experience and perception of their brands through a new level of modern, creative and sustainable embroideries.

“D-house’s location in the centre of Milan, Italy, and their expertise in running design projects will provide a perfect hub for different customers to experience the Coloreel technology hands on.”

Loreto di Rienzo, technology ambassador at Dyloan, added: “D-house is all about technology and sustainability. We are always on search for new sustainable technologies such as Coloreel.”

Visits and demonstrations at D-house in Milan are available through appointment. Customers, designers and fashion brands were able to experience D-house’s capabilities and Coloreel’s technology at a D-house open house earlier this week.

D-house and Coloreel will also co-exhibit at selected industry trade fairs, starting with Lineapelle in Milan on 22 to 24 September.

