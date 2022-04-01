Coloreel, the technology for digital dyeing of thread on demand, is stretching into new markets around the world, adding India to its expanding network.

It has joined forces with a new distribution partner in India, Apsom Infotex, which has bought five single-head Coloreel machines destined for the industrial market.

The deal is a significant advance for the thread-colouring technology as India is one of the world’s largest markets for textile production and embellishment.

Apsom is the market leader for textile and industrial applications in the digital inkjet print market in India, with more than 25 years of experience gained from operating in the region including Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Sven Öquist, vice president of sales at Swedish-based Coloreel Group, said: “We are very excited to finally be able to enter the Indian market. We have for a long time had great interest from decoration manufacturers in the Indian market but Covid has been delaying our market entry.

“Our new partnership with Apsom provides us with great reach into the Indian embroidery and digital print market and we are looking forward to many more orders to come.”

Anirudh Dadu, business development manager at Apsom, added: “It was love at first sight for the people at Apsom when we spotted the Coloreel technology at an overseas exhibition, and the entire team has since been completely focused on bringing the technology to the Indian market.

“In a traditional industry like textiles, it’s very rare to see such a game-changing innovation. We are very excited to have the opportunity to distribute Coloreel in India, being amongst the world’s biggest apparel and textile producing markets.”

Distributed in the UK by AJS Embroidery, Coloreel technology works alongside embroidery machines, providing high-quality colouring of white textile thread on demand in a way that is more eco-friendly.

www.coloreel.com

www.apsom.com

www.ajs-embroidery.co.uk