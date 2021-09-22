Coloreel has announced that it is introducing recycled polyester thread developed in partnership with thread manufacturer Madeira.

Coloreel will shift over to offer the 100% recycled polyester thread, made from post-consumer PET bottles, for using with its instant thread-colouring technology for embroidery.

It has been introduced to provide customers with the ability to create more sustainable garment and textile decoration, with thousands of colours that are CMYK, RGB/HEX and PMS compatible.

Developed in collaboration with Madeira, the thread has passed through all industry standard quality testing and is certified standard 100 by Oeko-Tex. It provides the same fastness properties as virgin polyester thread.

It will be sold in sets of six 10km thread reels. Aiming to minimise impact on the planet, the thread cone is made from recycled plastics and it will be packaged and shipped in recycled carton boxes.

Coloreel Group CEO Torbjörn Bäck said: “On Coloreel’s mission to increase sustainability is this shift towards using 100% recycled polyester thread used in our instant thread-colouring technology a great step.

“This provides our customers with a more sustainable embroidery alternative and solves the problem with lack of availability of recycled polyester thread in a large variety of colours.”

Swedish textile innovation brand Coloreel offers technology for embroidery that enables high-quality colouring of textile thread on demand.

coloreel.com