Textile brand Coloreel has entered into a $2m deal with an Asian manufacturer, which will supply on-demand digital thread-dying units to the Swedish company.

Coloreel’s technology enables high-quality colouring of textile thread on demand, meaning manufacturers can instantly dye white thread into an unlimited spectrum of colours. Digital processes and automation improve production efficiency, while saving up to 97% of water compared to traditional thread dyeing.

“We are thrilled about this partnership and eagerly anticipate collaborating to produce high-quality products utilising our patented technology,” said Coloreel CEO Torbjörn Bäck.

“This agreement serves as evidence that our offering can play a crucial role in making mass production in the fashion industry more sustainable, while also providing tremendous opportunities for design and creativity.”

Delivery of the on-demand digital thread dying units begins in October, with the majority due for shipment next year.

The company says its innovative and sustainable solution makes complicated designs accessible, including gradients, textures and other effects. Using only a single thread and needle means improved quality and efficiency, enabling immediate start up and faster delivery.

By colouring the thread directly, there is no wastewater, so no water pollution, while using a single reel of thread and needle also means minimised thread waste and minimised microfibre pollution.

