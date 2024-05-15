There is also a growing awareness of sustainable fashion, with more students seeking eco-friendly clothing options. Brands such as Fruit of the Loom that emphasise ethical practices, recycled materials, and sustainable production are gaining in popularity.

In 2024, the growing emphasis on inclusivity and diversity in fashion is also apparent. Like Fruit of the Loom, apparel companies that promote body positivity, size inclusivity, and a wide range of skin tones are gaining traction among college students.

Are there any design features that are especially popular with students at the moment?

Comfort is often a top priority for college students. Materials like cotton, jersey, and blends that provide comfort for all-day wear are popular.

The athleisure trend has also been popular among college students. Garments such as Ts, joggers and hoodies that offer both style and functionality are very sought after. Versatile clothing that can easily transition from casual classes to a little more formal events or social gatherings are also high in demand, as are clothes that can be mixed and matched for various occasions.

We’ve also found that inclusive sizing is important to students. For this reason, Fruit of the Loom offers a wide range of sizes to embrace body positivity, cater to a diverse range of body shapes and sizes and be more appealing to everyone.

As mentioned earlier, there’s also a growing interest in sustainable fashion. Students prefer clothing made from eco-friendly materials, such as organic cotton or recycled fabrics. Fruit of the Loom garments prioritise ethical practices throughout our supply chains and students specifically look for the impact their clothes have on the environment and choose accordingly.