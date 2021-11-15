Collared shirts and blouses offer a smart, versatile choice – whether for work or leisure. We round up the latest decorator-friendly options from the industry’s leading brands
New from Result Genuine Recycled, the Recycled Safety Polo Shirt is made using the equivalent of five one-litre 100% post-consumer PET recycled plastic bottles. The breathable stretch polo has a three-button placket with spare button, printed safety bands, contrast black panel, and stretch ribbed collar.
From Russell Europe, the Men’s Long Sleeve Classic Oxford Shirt in 70% cotton/30% polyester features a classic button-down collar and back yoke with two side pleats, plus a rounded hemline and cuffs. It’s suitable for a 40°C wash and tumble-drying.
The Pro Long Sleeve Polo from Pro RTX has twin-needle stitching for durability, self-coloured taped neck, ribbed self-coloured collar, long sleeves with cuffs, and a three self-coloured button placket with a spare button.
The Men’s Stretch Fit Cotton Poplin Long Sleeve Shirt from Premier Workwear in polycotton with elastane features a stiffened cut-away collar with top button, plus double buttons on the cuff with a single-button sleeve guard.