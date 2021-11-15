Collared shirts and blouses offer a smart, versatile choice – whether for work or leisure. We round up the latest decorator-friendly options from the industry’s leading brands

New from Result Genuine Recycled, the Recycled Safety Polo Shirt is made using the equivalent of five one-litre 100% post-consumer PET recycled plastic bottles. The breathable stretch polo has a three-button placket with spare button, printed safety bands, contrast black panel, and stretch ribbed collar.

From Front Row & Co, the Men’s Long Sleeved Plain Rugby Shirt is made from a 270gsm, 100% cotton single jersey fabric and features a woven collar, taped shoulders, ribbed cuffs and side vents. Coordinating styles for both women and kids are also available.

From Russell Europe, the Men’s Long Sleeve Classic Oxford Shirt in 70% cotton/30% polyester features a classic button-down collar and back yoke with two side pleats, plus a rounded hemline and cuffs. It’s suitable for a 40°C wash and tumble-drying.

The Gildan Softstyle Double Piqué Polo is side seamed with a contoured welt collar and pearlised buttons. The men’s style has a sleeker fit in the shoulders and sleeves, while the women’s has a semi-fitted contoured silhouette.

The Pro Long Sleeve Polo from Pro RTX has twin-needle stitching for durability, self-coloured taped neck, ribbed self-coloured collar, long sleeves with cuffs, and a three self-coloured button placket with a spare button.

Fruit of the Loom’s Ladies Long Sleeve Oxford Shirt is made from an easycare, 70% cotton/30% polyester fabric with darts on the chest and back for a modern, flattering fit. It is suitable for both a 40°C wash and tumble-drying.

The Men’s Stretch Fit Cotton Poplin Long Sleeve Shirt from Premier Workwear in polycotton with elastane features a stiffened cut-away collar with top button, plus double buttons on the cuff with a single-button sleeve guard.

The 100 Polo and The 100 Women’s Polo from Just Polos by AWDis come in 15 fashion-forward colours. The soft, 100% cotton polo shirts feature a three-button placket with dyed-to-match buttons and side vents.

