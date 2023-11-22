Graphtec GB has appointed ColGraphix UK as a certified reseller of Mutoh sign & display and flatbed UV direct-to-object printers.

“We are delighted to welcome ColGraphix as a new Graphtec GB reseller to sell our Mutoh printer range in the UK,” said Lawrence Hebron, who is UK product manager (Mutoh) at the Wrexham-based distributor.

“While the company itself was only formed earlier this year, the owners have many years of experience selling Mutoh and have previously installed a large number of systems throughout the UK. ColGraphix specialises in providing customers with complete printing solutions, including software, consumables, installation and support, and they are a fantastic addition to our reseller network.”

Graphtec GB was appointed by Mutoh Europe in July this year to distribute a range of printers and consumables in the UK, including the entry-level ValueJet machines.

Dragan Gardasevic, director of ColGraphix, commented: “We are very much looking forward to working with Graphtec. They are a company I have known for a long time, and they have a great name and reputation in the business. Although ColGraphix is relatively new to the UK, we already have a large customer base of wide-format printing solutions, so we have the experience and know-how to promote and deliver Mutoh products to the market successfully. We are happy to be aboard and are looking forward to enjoying an excellent relationship.”

He added: “It will be a huge advantage for us to take potential customers to their substantial demonstration facility. In addition, they will be able to hold printers and consumables in stock in the UK, which will ensure fast, accurate and seamless delivery.”

ColGraphix is an international company known primarily for digital dye sublimation printing for the textile industry, and so ColGraphix UK is delivering textile solutions as well as Mutoh’s wide-format and direct-to-object printing products.

www.graphtecgb.co.uk