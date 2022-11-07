Print equipment supplier CMYUK is opening its doors this month to showcase digital wide-format print production for a two-day Open House event.

On November 23 and 24, it will present its entire portfolio of production equipment from leading global technology brands including Epson, Mimaki, Trotec, Kongsberg, Klieverik, EFI and Canon.

Taking place at its demonstration and training facility in Shrewsbury in Shropshire, it will have three time slots available on both days: 9.30am to 1pm, 2pm to 5pm and 6pm to 10pm.

Highlights will include the high-performance superwide Mimaki UJV55-320 3.2m UV LED roll-to-roll printer and the powerful combination of the Mimaki UJF-6042 MkII A2 flatbed printer with the Trotec Speedy 400 laser and engraving machine.

As part of the line-up from Epson, it will demonstrate the new SureColor SC-R5000 1.6-metre wide water-based, odour-free printer which offers a new resin ink choice to what has been the domain of HP Latex technology.

Also on display will be the Kongsberg digital cutting tables alongside workflow and automation software solutions. CMYUK will also offer 1-2-1 workshops for RasterLink7 Advanced RIP software featuring variable data printing and the Fiery XF proServer scalable turnkey digital production RIP.

CMYUK’s product specialists will be on hand throughout along with the materials accounts team who will guide visitors through comprehensive materials ranges that include high-performing sustainable alternatives to the most popular market applications.

Robin East, group commercial director at CMYUK, said: “Our single company events and open days encourage a broader visitor experience. They offer unique value in that we have all the best-in-class digital production equipment under one roof.

“Coupled with that, CMYUK employs the best people within the industry as product specialists. We’re offering a company-wide audit posing a number of questions: Is your company as a whole seizing all available opportunities? Do your salespeople understand the latest innovations? Do they recognise that new products, services and applications could be offered to their customers?

“CMYUK Open Day attendees can also learn about efficiency-based software tools that can knit production and business processes together.”

Visit cmyuk.com/events for more details and to register.

www.cmyuk.com