Students around the world have been invited to participate in a design competition run by CMYUK encouraging young designers to get creative with printing on textiles.

They have been challenged to produce an A3 swatch book, three natural and three polyester printed fabrics and three wallpaper designs, inspired by florals and verdure.

It is open to any surface design student around the world, with a deadline for final submissions of 5 November 2021. The most notable entries will be evaluated by leading industry luminaries and shared online. The design brief is available online.

The Abstract Florals design competition is run by CMYUK, supplier of large-format digital printers, cutting equipment and materials for garment and textile printing and other production environments.

It is part of CMYUK’s six-month Creatives in Residence Live (CIRL) initiative. Three in-house surface design graduates taking part in CIRL – Evie Venables, Sarah Willcocks and Keely Russell – are also creating work based on the design brief.

They will be mentored by experts from luxury interiors brand Divine Savages, fabric printer Standfast and Barracks, pattern trend and research company Pattern Curator, and Mary Jones Design which specialises in surface pattern design for global interiors and gifts.

The technology being used for the brief will be from Canon, Epson, Klieverik, EFI, Mimaki and Kongsberg.

All project briefs in the CIRL initiative are overseen by multi-discipline practitioner and award-winning textile designer Debbie McKeegan who has written an exclusive six-month curriculum for CMYUK’s programme.

It consists of six month-long modules, each including the knowledge and insights required to successfully complete the briefs, supported by mentoring by industry experts.

CIRL is designed to be an open and collaborative learning experience. All design briefs are available online so that design students worldwide can participate.

The project is being captured and shared on social media by the fourth of the CIRL graduates, Taylor Doggett, to encourage a dynamic interactive community that is exposed to the learning experienced by the CMYUK in-house creatives.

For the Abstract Florals brief, competition details, updates and to follow the CIRL project visit https://www.cmyuk.com/creatives-in-residence-live or interact with us using the hashtag #cirlive

www.cmyuk.com