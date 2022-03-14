CMYUK’s group commercial director, Robin East, said: “It has been such an edifying experience to provide these young people with such a high-calibre transitional experience between their graduation and the world of work.

“Our education lead and partner in this programme, Debbie McKeegan, produced a world-class syllabus for these graduates that included hands-on mentoring from some of the most exciting and cutting-edge surface designers currently working today.

“Our graduates have received excellent technological training from our wonderful sponsors including Epson, Canon, Klieverik, Mimaki, AE Sewing Machines, EFI and Kongsberg.

“They have worked with the ultimate digitally advanced production technology. We have provided tailored careers and CV advice from Karen Collier Careers that will stand our graduates in good stead.

“I would like to thank all the team here at CMYUK who have invested in the programme with their time and support. We are very proud of the achievements of these young people and will be watching their forward progression with interest.”

McKeegan added: “Time flies when you’re having fun and what a fabulous six months this has been. Everyone at CMYUK has gone that extra mile to share their time, resources and knowledge with the graduates.

“A huge thank you to all our mentors and sponsors around the globe – all of whom have shared their experience, some inspiring stories along the way, and a few trade secrets too: shortcuts to the world of décor and fashion.

“But most of all I hope that the grads take away our combined enthusiasm for an industry that’s addictive – in a good way. I’d like to wish them every success in their creative careers and look forward to meeting them again commercially very soon.”