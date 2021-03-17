“Mike from Clucking Oinks approached me through Instagram as he was looking to create some merchandise for his business,” explained Renko Ireton, owner of Purple Hippo Printing.

Renko printed 12 hoodies with the Clucking Oinks logo on the front, as well as a large design on the back.

He decorated the Gildan Heavy Blend Adult Hooded Sweatshirt (18500) on a slide-out, 15×15” heat press from Amazon, using UltraColour heat transfers from Target Transfers.

www.instagram.com/purplehippoprinting