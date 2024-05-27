From student unions to clubs and societies, customised apparel is the ultimate way for those attending colleges and universities to show their allegiance and team spirit! Check out these stylish, decorator-friendly options for the coming academic year…

The Premium Superfit Rugby Shirt from Front Row & Co is made from a heavyweight, peached cotton fabric. Available in six colours, it features a sleek traditional collar with cotton webbing, plus contrast taping on the back neck and plastic buttons on the placket.

Available for both men and women, the Holkham Down Feel Jacket from Result Clothing offers decoration access for embroidery. The lightweight jacket includes faux ‘down feel’ insulation for warmth, as well as a StormDri water-repellent, ripstop micro-peach outer.

New from TriDri, the Recycled Hoodie is available in six colours, including the brand’s latest shade: stone. The unisex style is made from a cotton and recycled polyester fabric blend with ribbed trims, plus a drawstring hood, drop shoulders and a kangaroo pocket.

New for 2024, Neutral’s Oversize collection includes a heavyweight T-shirt, sweatshirt, hooded sweatshirt and shorts. The on-trend styles offer streetwear-styling in a relaxed and cosy fit.

The Classic T from Russell Europe is available in 20 colours, including the brand’s latest on-trend shades: natural, olive, indigo, mineral blue, mocha and powder rose. The classic-fit T-shirt is made from a 180gsm, 100% ringspun cotton fabric with a smooth surface, which is ideal for decoration.

Stanley/Stella’s Cruiser 2.0 is made from a 350gsm, 100% organic ringspun combed cotton fabric with a cosy brushed interior. Promising excellent printability, the unisex hoodie features a double-fabric lined hood, kangaroo pocket, and round drawcords with closed-end metal tipping.

Kustom Kit’s Regular Fit Hoodie is now available in 12 colours, including four new shades: baby pink, red, royal and sky blue. Its 280gsm, brushed-back fabric is made from a blend of 80% ringspun combed cotton and 20% polyester. The hoodie has a 100% cotton printing surface, making it perfect for DTG, and can also be decorated using embroidery and heat transfer.

Anthem Clothing’s Anthem Midweight T-shirt is available in a selection of solid colours in 100% organic cotton, plus marl shades made from a 60% organic cotton/40% recycled polyester fabric blend. Ideal for decoration, the 180gsm tee promises a soft hand-feel and comes in a boxy fit.

