From student unions to clubs and societies, customised apparel is the ultimate way for those attending colleges and universities to show their allegiance and team spirit! Check out these stylish, decorator-friendly options for the coming academic year…
The Premium Superfit Rugby Shirt from Front Row & Co is made from a heavyweight, peached cotton fabric. Available in six colours, it features a sleek traditional collar with cotton webbing, plus contrast taping on the back neck and plastic buttons on the placket.
New from TriDri, the Recycled Hoodie is available in six colours, including the brand’s latest shade: stone. The unisex style is made from a cotton and recycled polyester fabric blend with ribbed trims, plus a drawstring hood, drop shoulders and a kangaroo pocket.
The Classic T from Russell Europe is available in 20 colours, including the brand’s latest on-trend shades: natural, olive, indigo, mineral blue, mocha and powder rose. The classic-fit T-shirt is made from a 180gsm, 100% ringspun cotton fabric with a smooth surface, which is ideal for decoration.
Kustom Kit’s Regular Fit Hoodie is now available in 12 colours, including four new shades: baby pink, red, royal and sky blue. Its 280gsm, brushed-back fabric is made from a blend of 80% ringspun combed cotton and 20% polyester. The hoodie has a 100% cotton printing surface, making it perfect for DTG, and can also be decorated using embroidery and heat transfer.