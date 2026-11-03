A group of industry professionals is coming together to produce a T-shirt in the UK

The Clothing Consortium has been established by Michael Conway of Clothes2order to create a UK-made T-shirt for garment decorators.

The project took root when Michael, who is chairman of the custom clothing company, wrote a post on LinkedIn in late July in response to online criticism of Andy Burnham, now the UK prime minister, wearing an £80 Manchester-made T-shirt. He explained why it cost what it did, and in the comments added that if manufacturers and brands wanted to form a consortium to get T-shirt production working in the UK, he was in. “I did not expect the post to resonate with so many people,” he said. “One hundred and fifty eight comments and a full inbox later, it had a name and a website.”

Production planned for 2027

The founding intake of members will close at the end of December, with the first production run currently expected in early 2027. The members are split into four groups: UK manufacturers; brands and buyers; distributors and funders; and advisors and volunteers.

Clothes2order has manufactured in the UK before – reusable face masks for Alder Hey Children’s Hospital during the pandemic, and a UK-made T-shirt last year.

“Making it was not the problem,” he explained. ‘Scale was. T-shirts are treated as a commodity, and their price is anchored by the countries with the lowest labour costs. A competitive price needs volume, and we did not have it. No single business, including mine, can generate that volume alone. Manufacturers will not release capacity without committed orders, and buyers will not commit without a price they can live with. That chicken and egg problem is exactly what The Clothing Consortium exists to solve.

“That is also why it sits outside Clothes2order. I am leading this project, not owning it, and it is open to any business that wants to take part.”

The response so far has been bigger and more varied than Michael expected. The buyers range from a small brand ordering a few thousand a year to a group of three brands, which has indicated a volume of 50 to 100,000 T-shirts a year.

“A well-established decoration business with its own showroom wants to offer a UK made-blank to its larger customers. And three people with no stake at all have offered process improvement, software and planning help for nothing,” he added.

The biggest prize

The consortium is starting with a T-shirt first because a tee “is the hardest test and the biggest prize. It is the highest volume blank in our industry, the garment every decorator prints on more than any other, and the one where price pressure from imports is most intense. If we can make a T-shirt work in Britain, nothing else in the range will be harder.”

The yarn will be imported at first, he noted, because the only UK cotton spinner has closed.

At this stage, Michael expects a UK-made 200gsm T-shirt to cost more than double an equivalent blank, even at volume. “What justifies the premium is what an import cannot offer: provenance that can be verified, a short and transparent supply chain, jobs in British factories, and a garment made to last rather than one made to be replaced.

If the first run proves the model, then the same approach will be applied to sweatshirts, hoodies and workwear.

Michael has this message for garment decorators: “You are the people this works for. A UK blank will cost more than an import. But many of your customers will pay for quality, provenance and sustainability that stand up to scrutiny, and for short lead times and low reorder minimums because the factory is in this country. A British-made blank alongside your imported range gives you something to sell on more than price. There is no fee, no exclusivity and no equity involved. I simply want to see clothing manufacturing thrive in the UK again.”

People can register now to be part of Clothing Consortium.