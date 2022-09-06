Branded clothing supplier Clothes2order.com has announced the creation of a further 25 jobs across its manufacturing, customer service and web development teams.

It has launched a recruitment drive after making investments of over £550,000 in its manufacturing base, systems and technology improvements, and growing its sales and marketing teams.

Based in Trafford Park in Manchester, it has seen “strong sales performance” since the end of Covid restrictions, requiring it to “significantly” expand its workforce for the second time in less than 12 months.

The company, which celebrated 25 years in business last year, supplies a wide customer base both in the UK and internationally, from promotional clothing for blue-chips such as Amazon and Google to workwear and uniforms for restaurant chains as well as embroidered polo shirts for tradespeople such as plumbers.

Orders are fulfilled at its Trafford Park site where it carries out printing and embroidery of logos and other designs onto clothing, supporting over 160 textiles jobs.

Managing director Sam Jones said: “It’s always great to be in a position to create new jobs and we look forward to welcoming in a new cohort to the Clothes2order team to help us continue our growth. Our strong performance this year has shown we’re on the right track, relentlessly focusing on quality, speed, customer service and reliability.

“Our customers want their orders fast and our industry-leading stock position and on-site manufacturing facilities are key to ensuring we can produce and deliver reliably.

“New equipment has also opened up new markets for us. With an enhanced ability to customise sports and athleisure clothing, we are seeing growth across the teamwear and fitness sectors in particular.”

The outlook for Clothes2order is “positive”, with expectations of further growth in 2023 and beyond. Investments made this year have set the business up to handle sales doubling over the next two years.

Sam added: “Our investment and recruitment strategy not only meets current demand but enables us to go after continued growth in the years to come.

“We have invested in exciting new channels as well as bolstering our sales team and improving our e-commerce offering to continue making things easier for our customers.”

Last autumn, Clothes2order launched a recruitment drive after creating 20 new jobs, expanding its workforce by 15%.

