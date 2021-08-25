Clothes2order, which specialises in customised branded clothing, has announced plans to increase the size of its team after “record-breaking” demand for workwear.

It is recruiting 20 new staff for its headquarters in Trafford in Manchester, expanding its workforce by 15%. The roles are predominantly in operations where the company prints and embroiders clothing for businesses, teams and communities.

The business is also looking to drive its next phase of growth through recruitment to a new senior position, chief technology officer, who will oversee the development of the company’s systems and website.

The new CTO will work alongside the rest of the leadership team including managing director Sam Jones and marketing director Simon Turner.

Sam said: “Despite significant challenges over the last 18 months, our award-winning business transformation has put us in a strong position as we come out of the other side. It is extremely exciting to be growing the team with 20 brand new staff to meet record-breaking demand.

“Initially, the pandemic had a huge impact on us, as many of the industries we supply workwear and uniforms had to shut down completely. We had to adapt quickly, and the team did a fantastic job of identifying opportunities and preparing the business for the country re-opening.

“Being able to give 20 people new jobs is truly a landmark achievement and one we are extremely proud of as we take the business into our next stage of growth.”

Since Clothes2order was launched in 2000, it has printed or embroidered more than 14 million logos and grown from a team of 10 to more than 160. It has evolved from doing heat transfer prints at the back of a small warehouse to being at the forefront of a digital printing revolution.

It has also moved from a largely outsourced embroidery model to having a cutting-edge in-house embroidery department that can turn around orders the same day.

In July, Clothes2order won four awards, including Gold for Business Transformation, in the UK Business Awards.

Simon said: “Our company values are all about customer experience ahead of short-term profit. We work together as one team to give our customers exceptional service, setting and achieving industry standards for speed and quality. We believe in consistently developing our people, production and products”

