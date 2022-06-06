Fabryx, which offers printing and embroidering of clothing on demand, has announced an investment from Clothes2order to support its plans to scale up.

The London-based company has received £500,000 which will allow it to “scale and position itself as an emerging leader in the growing on-demand print space for quality custom clothing and fulfilment”.

Aimed at fashion and retail brands, Fabryx is a “technology platform” offering branding and packaging on demand from printing and embroidery through to woven labels and tags, tissue wrap, stickers, bags, flyers and custom mailers and boxes.

The investment has come from Clothes2order, based in Trafford Park in Manchester, which has been decorating workwear and other clothing since 2000.

Clothes2order is partnering with Fabryx for manufacturing and will provide advisory services during the growth phase process.

Peter Ryder, managing director of Fabryx which he set up last year, said: “Fabryx is proud to be partnered with Clothes2order during this integral part of company expansion.

“Our close alliance enables Fabryx to leverage 20 years of experience to offer superior quality to our customers and is set to position Fabryx as the leading on-demand resource for brands to launch their own clothing lines.”

Fabryx sets brands up with an online store and handles store management, manufacturing and fulfilment direct to customer. It has access to over 250,000 product SKUs across leisurewear and gym apparel including technical clothing for active brands.

All products are printed using Greenprinted “waterless” technology which is entirely non-toxic, 100% biodegradable, vegan and powered by renewable energy.

Peter has spent nearly two decades working in technology and e-commerce. Before Fabryx, he helped scale and build out multiple technology verticals for companies such as Card Factory and Accenture.

www.fabryx.co.uk

www.clothes2order.com