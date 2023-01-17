Brilliant Tech and its Fabryx club merchandise retail technology have been sold to Clothes2order to make the online solution available to more potential customers.

The acquisition follows 18 months of building and testing for Fabryx’s online platform which enables clubs and teams to sell their own branded merchandise to their members and fans.

Clothes2order, which supplies printed and embroidered clothing, is integrating Brilliant Tech’s sales, fulfilment and marketing into its Manchester operation. Website operations will continue to be run from Brilliant Tech’s London office.

Fabryx customers already include numerous independent sports clubs, charities and international sports events. Plans are now in place to expand the number of clubs and organisations tenfold over the next 12 months.

Clothes2order managing director Sam Jones said: “The Fabryx solution is centred around making life easier for people ordering merchandise, from local tennis clubs to major enterprise organisations.

“This is perfectly aligned with our objectives at Clothes2order and we see the Fabryx solution as something that can benefit our existing customers and help us grow into exciting new markets.

“Clothes2order’s resources and expertise in on-demand custom branding and fulfilment makes it a perfect home for Fabryx.”

Fabryx allows clubs, teams and other organisations to set up online merchandise stores for free, allowing their members to order, pay and take delivery directly. A store can be set up in days at shops.fabryx.co.uk, and the clothing is then made to order, ensuring no waste or stock risk.

It was given a boost last summer when it received financial backing from Clothes2order to help it scale up its offering.

Clothes2order has been supplying businesses, teams and organisations with customised branded clothing for more than 20 years, providing printed and embroidered garments for uniforms, workwear and merchandise. Major clients include Google, Amazon and McDonald’s alongside hundreds of thousands of smaller businesses and brands worldwide.

www.clothes2order.com

www.fabryx.co.uk