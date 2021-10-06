Schoolwear specialist One+All has led the welcome for a “carbon battle bus” touring the UK in a campaign run by Planet Mark.

The 100% electric bus has stopped off at today’s Sustainability in Action summit, organised by One+All with Marketing Stockport at The Light Cinema in Stockport, south of Manchester.

It is touring more than 30 cities and towns across the UK to spread the “net zero” message, on its way to COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. After today, it is heading to Salford and Burnley in Lancashire before making its way to the north-east.

Planet Mark founder and CEO Steve Malkin said: “The tour is intended to empower British firms and their employees to become part of a greater national effort to protect our environment by demystifying what is needed to achieve net zero.”

Today’s summit in Stockport is a rallying cry to the region’s business leaders to join the Race To Zero, using powerful real-life case studies and insights which highlight the commercial and social benefits of sustainable business practices.

Planet Mark’s team is also demonstrating how businesses can set their own credible carbon reduction targets and implement plans to achieve them in line with the Race to Zero’s rigorous minimum criteria.

Malkin added: “Sustainability events such as the One+All Sustainability In Action Summit are vital for bringing businesses together in our fight to reduce carbon emissions.

“This summit, together with the other Planet Mark events taking place up and down the country, are providing the tools and insights needed to help businesses meet net zero carbon targets by 2050.”

The tour is funded by the UK government’s Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy, in partnership with the UN-backed Race to Zero. It is being delivered alongside local authorities and other organisations across the country.

