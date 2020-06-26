James & Nicholson has revealed more products in its new workwear collection, Solid Style, focused on a reduced, one-coloured design.

The company, which manufactures high-quality corporate and functional clothing, intends the latest collection to have a “clean” and modern look, doing without playful accessories and bright colours.

Responding to demand for customisation, products in the new collection have even more space for logos and messages, with a line-up of matching colours to correspond to customers’ corporate identities.

Announced earlier this year , the workwear includes trousers, vests, various jackets, new tops and, for the first time, a professional Work Overall (JN887) with a reinforced knee area. The overalls are made of sturdy, hard-wearing mixed fabrics and a tear-proof triple-stitched seam to provide durability, with reflective elements on pockets, shoulders, at the back and on the trousers for high visibility.

The overalls also feature several pockets and back pockets for tools, rulers and mobile phones. They are available in four colours, washable at 60C and suitable for tumble-drying.

The new workwear polo shirts and T-shirts (JN891/JN892, JN1807/JN1808, JN889/JN890) have contrasting piping, made of combed, ring-spun organic cotton, and are made to be durable and especially easy-care.

They have been designed to fit perfectly in all sizes from XS to 6XL with every movement. For even more elasticity, the Organic Stretch-T Work (JN1801/JN1802) is made of extremely soft elastic single jersey with a round neck. These are also available as Organic Stretch-Longsleeve (JN1803/JN1804) for cold work days, making it ideal as a base layer.

The Solid Style workwear is said to be suitable for crafts people indoors and outdoors as well as for engineers and laboratory staff. The new Work Coat (JN888) is a professional work coat with a “clean” look made of high-quality mixed fabrics. It has two side pockets and a breast pocket with a pen holder. To avoid damage to items being handled, all the buttons and zips are concealed.