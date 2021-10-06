From sweatshirts, polos and sports kit to book bags, ties and backpacks, schoolwear offers decorators the perfect blank canvas. We swot up on this year’s standout styles from leading brands
Kustom Kit’s Kids Klassic Polo is made from Superwash 60 fabric, which is designed to withstand multiple washes up to 60°C without affecting shape or colour vibrancy. The 180gsm, 65/35 polycotton polo comes in sizes 3/4 to 13/14 years.
The Kids Hoodie from Just Hoods by AWDis is perfect for school clubs and sports. The unisex style in 280gsm, 80% ringspun cotton/20% polyester fabric with twin-needle stitch detailing features a double-fabric hood, ribbed hem and cuffs, plus a kangaroo-pouch pocket with hidden opening for an earphone cord feed.
David Luke’s Eco uniform collection now also includes shirts and blouses. Packed in the brand’s new 100% recycled and recyclable plastic packaging, the new Eco shirts and blouses are made using 100% recycled polyester, with each style containing the equivalent of 3.5 plastic bottles.
William Turner’s Eco Backpack is a new 18-litre style made using 100% recycled post-consumer plastic bottles (minimum 15 bottles per bag). Its polyester outer fabric is hardwearing and water-repellent and there is a front pocket for decoration, plus reflective piping on the front panel seams, padded carry handle and adjustable shoulder straps.
One+All’s Woodbank Sweats collection offers a crew neck and V-neck sweatshirt, plus a cardigan, jog pant and hoodie. Two bespoke sweatshirts are also available: the Woodbank Signatures with custom colour styling on the welts, cuff s and ribbing, and the Woodbank Impressions with a striped Performa 50 knitted neckband.