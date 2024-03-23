Want top marks from your junior customers? Then listen up and learn about this year’s gold-star schoolwear options from the industry’s leading brands
Regatta Professional’s Junior Scholar Thermal Bodywarmer
This 100% polyester layer comes equipped with Warmloft technology insulation, incorporating at least 20% recycled insulated materials. It features two zipped pockets, plus reflective print details for added safety
AWDis Academy’s Academy Raglan Sweatshirt
Available for kids and teens, this crew-neck sweat is made from a soft, cotton-faced fabric with twin-needle stitching. It features a taped neck, name label, and a ribbed collar, cuffs and hem
Finden & Hales’ Knitted Tracksuit Top and Knitted Tracksuit Pants
These coordinating styles have bold, colour-contrast side panels running down the sleeves of the top and the legs of the pants, and feature zipped pockets
One+All’s Performa Eco Blazer and Jacket
These eco-friendly styles are made using polyester from recycled plastic bottles. The blazer is offered in both a unisex and girls’ fit in sizes 22-54”, while the jacket comes in a girls’, girls’ classic and a unisex fit in sizes 28-48”. Both styles can be personalised with four trim options