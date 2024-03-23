Want top marks from your junior customers? Then listen up and learn about this year’s gold-star schoolwear options from the industry’s leading brands

Regatta Professional’s Junior Scholar Thermal Bodywarmer

This 100% polyester layer comes equipped with Warmloft technology insulation, incorporating at least 20% recycled insulated materials. It features two zipped pockets, plus reflective print details for added safety

Chadwick Textiles’ iGen Games Kit

This modern school sports collection is made from a soft, durable and quick-drying polyester fabric. It comprises a Female Fit Polo, Skort, Unisex Polo, 1/4 Zip Midlayer, Tapered Pant, Legging and Games-style Short

AWDis Academy’s Academy Raglan Sweatshirt

Available for kids and teens, this crew-neck sweat is made from a soft, cotton-faced fabric with twin-needle stitching. It features a taped neck, name label, and a ribbed collar, cuffs and hem

Quadra’s Lunch Cooler Bag

Fully insulated, this soft-touch lunch box has a wipe clean interior and grab handle. It’s both BPA- and phthalate-free, with space provided on the exterior zipped front pocket for easy rebranding

Finden & Hales’ Knitted Tracksuit Top and Knitted Tracksuit Pants

These coordinating styles have bold, colour-contrast side panels running down the sleeves of the top and the legs of the pants, and feature zipped pockets

Russell Europe’s Classic Polycotton Polo

This kids’ polo shirt is made from a 215gsm, polycotton fabric (210gsm for its white colourway) and comes with a name tag

One+All’s Performa Eco Blazer and Jacket

These eco-friendly styles are made using polyester from recycled plastic bottles. The blazer is offered in both a unisex and girls’ fit in sizes 22-54”, while the jacket comes in a girls’, girls’ classic and a unisex fit in sizes 28-48”. Both styles can be personalised with four trim options

Gildan’s DryBlend Youth Polo

Made from a 50/50 polycotton fabric blend, this polo shirt incorporates DryBlend moisture-wicking technology for cool comfort. It has a classic-fit, seamless body with a contoured welt collar and cuffs, and a two-button placket with dyed-to-match buttons

