Classic Sweats by Fruit of the Loom

Fruit of the Loom offers lots of different styles throughout the year that stand out thanks to an unbeatable combination of outstanding quality, optimal printability and a huge range of colours and sizes. For the upcoming autumn season, the focus is on the Classic Sweats range.

This range features numerous great styles that keep you warm and look great doing it. The focus is on diversity and bringing the best out in everyone. This diversity is particularly apparent in the huge range of colours and sizes. The enormous variety of colours offered by the Fruit Classic Sweats ensures that every man, woman and child has the chance to find a Classic Style that suits them best. Depending on the style, the manufacturer offers tops in between five and 25 colours and tracksuit bottoms in four to six colours.

The selection of sizes is just as broad. Diversity also plays a key role in the sizes to ensure that everyone is able to enjoy a Classic Sweat piece that fits them. As such, Fruit of the Loom offers many styles in sizes up to 5XL.