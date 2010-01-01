Classic Sweats by Fruit of the Loom
For the upcoming autumn season, Fruit of the Loom is focusing on its Classic Sweats range – great styles that keep you warm and look great doing it
Fruit of the Loom offers lots of different styles throughout the year that stand out thanks to an unbeatable combination of outstanding quality, optimal printability and a huge range of colours and sizes. For the upcoming autumn season, the focus is on the Classic Sweats range.
This range features numerous great styles that keep you warm and look great doing it. The focus is on diversity and bringing the best out in everyone. This diversity is particularly apparent in the huge range of colours and sizes. The enormous variety of colours offered by the Fruit Classic Sweats ensures that every man, woman and child has the chance to find a Classic Style that suits them best. Depending on the style, the manufacturer offers tops in between five and 25 colours and tracksuit bottoms in four to six colours.
The selection of sizes is just as broad. Diversity also plays a key role in the sizes to ensure that everyone is able to enjoy a Classic Sweat piece that fits them. As such, Fruit of the Loom offers many styles in sizes up to 5XL.
Classic Hooded Sweat
For instance, the Classic Hooded Sweat is available in 25 different colours – from radiant sunflower and bold fuchsia to classic black, deep navy, classic olive and heather grey, there are colours for everyone. The double-layer hood, modern cord in the same colour and kangaroo pocket create the casual look that every hoodie should have. The soft material made of 20% polyester and 80% cotton is comfortable on the skin and ensures top comfort all day long. The selection of sizes leaves nothing to be desired either: for men, the sizes range from S to 5XL.
The Ladies Classic Hooded Sweat
The classic Elasticated Cuff Jog Pants in the new colour white
Classic Raglan Sweat
The range also features the Classic Raglan Sweat, which, in contrast to the Classic Hooded Sweat, does not have a hood. Both styles feature cuffs made of cotton/Lycra ribbing that adapt to the skin and ensure a good fit without being too tight.
Both sweat styles are also easy to care for, because they can be washed at 40°C and are suitable for tumble drying.
Classic Elasticated Cuff Jog Pants
Brand new: this year’s sweat highlight is the classic Elasticated Cuff Jog Pants. In the new colour white, these jog pants are proving to be a real must-have. With remote working and loungewear fashion on the rise, the white tracksuit bottoms are definitely a valuable wardrobe favourite.
For further information on the Fruit of the Loom Classic Sweats range visit the brand’s website:
