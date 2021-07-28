Sports and schoolwear provider Chroma in Peterborough has announced further expansion with the purchase of a schoolwear retailer in Cambridgeshire.

It has acquired independent business The Green School Shop in St Ives, increasing Chroma’s schoolwear provision to more than 85 schools and academies in the Peterborough and Cambridgeshire area.

Chroma, based in Bretton in Peterborough, has been trading for nearly 30 years and now specialises in schoolwear including embroidered and badged uniforms, caps and bags, as well as sports and workwear.

Managing director Darren Fogg said the acquisition marked another step in the growth and development of the Chroma business.

“We’re delighted to welcome The Green School Shop team into the Chroma group. Chroma already has a strong presence in north Cambridgeshire and the acquisition of another schoolwear business headed by like-minded management to add strength to our coverage in south Cambridgeshire makes a great strategic fit and complete sense.”

The Green School Shop will continue to operate under its own brand. Susan Jarah, who founded the retail business six years ago after working as a teacher, will lead the team in the role of director.

chromasport.co.uk