Our best-sellers are the ‘Queen of Christmas’ and ‘Sleigh My Name’ sweatshirts, along with the new ‘Here For The Pigs In Blankets’ sweater, explained Nicola Ward, owner and director of Kelham Print.

“We are a female-owned and run printed apparel and accessories brand, which sells sweatshirts, T-shirts, tote bags, make-up bags and other bits in-between!