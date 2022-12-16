This wonderful Christmas sweater collection was created by Kelham Print in Sheffield
Our best-sellers are the ‘Queen of Christmas’ and ‘Sleigh My Name’ sweatshirts, along with the new ‘Here For The Pigs In Blankets’ sweater, explained Nicola Ward, owner and director of Kelham Print.
“We are a female-owned and run printed apparel and accessories brand, which sells sweatshirts, T-shirts, tote bags, make-up bags and other bits in-between!
“Everything, including the Christmas jumpers, are designed by me — I print all of the items to order so that the customer can choose their custom choice of jumper colour, along with a choice of many design colours.”
Nicola prints her Christmas designs onto the AWDis Sweat (JH030) from Just Hoods by AWDis, using SEF vinyl supplied by YOLO Creative, plus a Stahls Maxx heat press supplied by Target Transfers.