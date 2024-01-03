More than £10,000 has been raised by the Fashion & Textile Children’s Trust (FTCT).

The campaign was launched at the beginning of December 2023 by the charity with the aim of raising £5,000 for winter essentials for the children of UK fashion and textile workers [imagesmag.uk/FTCT-winter-essentials].

“The funds raised will be sent out to financially vulnerable children, whose parents work in fashion and textiles,” wrote the FTCT on LinkedIn. “Children who otherwise would miss out on a warm winter duvet, a cosy new coat or a hot cooked meal, from a working oven.”

The charity thanked all of those who donated to the fund, along with its partners LK Bennett, Boohoo Group, Advanced Clothing Solutions, Boden, Johnson Service Group, Clean Linen & Workwear, and National Laundry Group, as well as the UK Fashion & Textile Association for hosting its 12 days of Christmas raffle.

It added: “The funds raised are going to make a huge difference to the lives of vulnerable children in the coming months.”

You can read about some of the children helped by the FTCT here: imagesmag.uk/FTCT-Blog.

www.ftct.org.uk