FOL International has announced the appointment of a new senior marketing manager to look after the marketing and product design for its garment brands, Fruit of the Loom and Russell Europe.

Christian Lanvermann has been promoted from brand manager where he was responsible for communication, product management and pricing for Russell Europe. He has more than 15 years’ experience in the industry and has held various marketing roles at international fashion retailers.

In his new job, he is responsible for the entire marketing division as well as product design and product management for Fruit of the Loom and Russell Europe.

He said: “In my role, I am in constant dialogue with my team in Europe as well as my colleagues in the US, working together to develop a marketing strategy to ensure that our brands are well positioned for the future, even in times of crisis. This is a challenge that I am very much looking forward to.”

FOL International has also promoted Marthe Kazur to junior marketing manager for Fruit of the Loom, focusing in particular on the brand’s product and sustainability campaigns.

Their appointments follow the arrival of Nicole Stöber as brand marketing manager at Fruit of the Loom last summer. In her role, she focuses on the direction of Fruit of the Loom’s digital strategy as well as on increasing brand recognition. In the business-to-business area, her focus is on customer loyalty and customer acquisition as well as on continuously building the brand image.

These changes to bolster the marketing team, based in Kaiserslautern in Germany, were described by FOL International as “upping its efforts in the areas of digital brand strategy, sustainability communication and customer loyalty”.

www.fruitoftheloom.eu

www.russelleurope.com