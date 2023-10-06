He adds: “Our partner boasts the capacity to print an impressive 10,000 T-shirts per day, a feat that would be challenging for most businesses to match. By outsourcing screen printing, we can focus on our core strength – providing a great service for custom workwear solutions across the UK.”

The Custom Workwear Direct team used Fruit of the Loom Valueweight Ts in azure blue, sunflower yellow, fuchsia pink, lime, and black.

“The response was amazing!” confirms Ricardo.

“We now have two new carnival groups who will be using our services for Notting Hill Carnival 2024 after they saw our post on social media and five potential groups who have also been in discussion to supply their carnival tees.”

www.instagram.com/customworkweardirect