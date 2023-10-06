One of the world’s longest running street parties, Notting Hill Carnival, is held in north-west London each year over the August bank holiday with an estimated two million people joining in the fun
This year marked the event’s 55th anniversary, so it seems only fitting to include the T-shirts worn by Chocolate Nation Mas, one of the mas (short for masquerade) dance groups that took part in the three-mile long parade.
“For Chocolate Nation Mas, the challenge was to print just under 2,000 T-shirts to meet their deadline,” explains Ricardo Mohammed, owner of Custom Workwear Direct, a garment decoration business based in Chigwell, Essex.
The artwork for the three designs used was supplied Chocolate Nation Mas; 60% of the tees were screen printed and the rest were direct-to-film (DTF) printed.
“To ensure exceptional results, Custom Workwear Direct partnered with a reputable screen printing company,” explains Ricardo.
“Using two MHM machines – an S-Type Plus and an XTreme – they employed standard plastisol inks to bring the carnival T-shirts to life.”
He adds: “Our partner boasts the capacity to print an impressive 10,000 T-shirts per day, a feat that would be challenging for most businesses to match. By outsourcing screen printing, we can focus on our core strength – providing a great service for custom workwear solutions across the UK.”
The Custom Workwear Direct team used Fruit of the Loom Valueweight Ts in azure blue, sunflower yellow, fuchsia pink, lime, and black.
“The response was amazing!” confirms Ricardo.
“We now have two new carnival groups who will be using our services for Notting Hill Carnival 2024 after they saw our post on social media and five potential groups who have also been in discussion to supply their carnival tees.”