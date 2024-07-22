British manufacturer Oliver Harvey has unveiled a range of chefswear specifically designed for women as an alternative to men’s and unisex garments.

Billed as the industry’s first chefs’ clothing range for women, the portfolio of jackets, trousers and aprons incorporates “female fit” elements such as side splits and shaped panelling.

They have been launched after a five-year design and development programme collaborating with chefs and women working throughout the catering and hospitality industries. It included surveys, roundtable discussions, design workshops and wearer trials.

Rick Shonfeld, commercial director of Oliver Harvey, said: “It was clear from round table discussions with our brilliant female chefs that the industry just hasn’t catered properly for women in the past.

“Aprons were too long and usually incorrectly shaped, and fitted chef jackets were uncomfortable, either being too tight or too baggy, and chef trousers were incorrectly shaped and unflattering.

“The overarching complaint was that so many ‘female’ options were just simply reworks of male or unisex products. We passionately felt this had to change and set a goal to bring the first eco-friendly, fully custom-designed ladies chefswear range to the UK.”

After two years of trials, the jackets were praised for their flattering but comfortable fit and the lightweight, breathable fabric. The single- and double-breast designs incorporate the female fit elements such as side splits and shaped panelling. Underarm Coolmax Mesh panels ensure ventilation to the body.

The range also includes stylish, comfortable chefs trousers, tailored aprons and bibs.

Based near Manchester, Oliver Harvey was founded in 2010 to tackle the shortage of tailored chefs clothing designed and manufactured in Britain.

oliverharvey.co.uk